Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

IDF: 4 Islamic Jihad operatives planning terror attack nabbed in West Bank raids

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:32 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Four Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives who were allegedly planning a terror attack were apprehended by Israeli troops in the northern West Bank this week, the military says.

The IDF says that following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet, troops carried out two raids in the towns of Qabatiya and Arraba and nabbed four Islamic Jihad operatives who planned a terror attack in the area.

In a separate raid this week in the village of Beit Rima, the army says troops captured a Palestinian arms dealer.

The suspects were handed over to the Shin Bet for questioning.

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