Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Pope to enter Rome hospital for removal of a lung nodule

By AP Today, 8:05 am
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A mosaic of Pope Leo XIV is displayed inside a shop selling religious items near St. Peter’s Square, in Rome, October 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A mosaic of Pope Leo XIV is displayed inside a shop selling religious items near St. Peter’s Square, in Rome, October 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Pope Leo XIV is expected to be admitted to a Rome hospital today for the removal of a lung nodule in an operation experts say will determine whether the lesion is malignant and if other treatment is needed.

Leo has offered a rare level of transparency about the first publicly disclosed major health problem of his 17-month papacy. He revealed the discovery of the small, localized nodule during his Sunday noon prayer and announced that he would have it removed.

The Vatican said Leo would be admitted to the Gemelli hospital later this morning, but there was no immediate word on the timing of the operation itself.

The surgery, which is usually performed under general anesthesia, will require a weeklong hospital stay and the Vatican yesterday canceled all Leo’s audiences through Oct. 20.

“These are things that can be treated very well, if the words he used reflect the clinical situation,” says Dr. Lorenzo Spaggiari, director of thoracic surgery at the European Institute of Oncology, or EIO, in Milan, who is not involved in the pope’s care but knows the team at Gemelli.

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