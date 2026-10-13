Eisenkot: Netanyahu is ‘a liar’ and ‘dangerous to Israel’

Gadi Eisenkot, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main election rival, denounces Netanyahu after his hour-long appearance on Channel 14 this evening, tweeting that Netanyahu is “a liar” who is “dangerous to Israel.”
In his Channel 14 interview, Netanyahu reiterated his claims that Eisenkot would close the pro-Netanyahu outlet, arrest right-wing opponents and install a judicial dictatorship.
He also claimed that if an Eisenkot-led alliance wins the elections, “we’ll lose everything,” specifying, among other things, that a Palestinian state would be established, that Israel would withdraw from the territory it is currently occupying inside Lebanon and Syria, and that nothing would be done to ensure the fall of the regime in Iran. He also ridiculed the notion that Eisenkot could emulate the unprecedented relationship he has established with US President Donald Trump.
Netanyahu is “in a complete panic,” tweets Eisenkot.
In an earlier tweet, the Yashar party leader asserted that Netanyahu’s “scare tactics no longer make an impression on anyone, and declared that “the claim that ‘only Benjamin Netanyahu knows how to provide security’ collapsed three years ago.”
“What I can promise you,” Eisenkot went on, “is worthy, courageous leadership that is concerned with making decisions for the citizens of Israel.”
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