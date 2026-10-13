Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Saudi authorities issue ‘danger’ alerts in Riyadh, kingdom’s Eastern Province
Saudi authorities briefly issue an alert warning of danger in the kingdom’s Eastern Province, shortly before announcing that the danger passed, hours after Yemen’s Houthis threatened to strike an Aramco site.
Residents of the Eastern Province received phone alerts that said, “Warning, the area is facing a hostile aerial threat,” before being informed that the threat had passed.
A danger alert is then issued in the capital of Riyadh.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here