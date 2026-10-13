School hike tragedy: Education Ministry says approved route did not cross into restricted area

The Education Ministry says that the approved route for the hike in which a middle school student was killed in an explosion of Hezbollah ordnance yesterday did not cross into restricted area.

The statement comes amid questions as to why authorities approved the school hike, despite a sign in the area posted by the KKL-JNF Jewish National Fund warning of “war damage,” and announcing a ban on entering forests and campsites.

“The Education Ministry acted in accordance with KKL restrictions and had prohibited activities in the area in question due to war-related damage; the planned hiking route did not traverse the restricted zone,” the statement says.

“As part of the trip approval process, explicit safety instructions were issued, including a strict prohibition against touching missile debris or unexploded ordnance, alongside a directive to report such items immediately,” the ministry says.

The ministry also says that the “route actually taken” is being examined by the IDF, police and the ministry, suggesting the group may have strayed off the approved trail.

Elazar Yair Wilensky, 13, was killed and five children seriously injured in a blast yesterday. A number of other children and adults are in moderate or good condition. Reports say a preliminary investigation indicated a student had found unexploded ordnance and placed it in his bag before it exploded.