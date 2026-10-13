Houthis say multiple Saudi airstrikes hit areas in Yemen under their control; no comment from Riyadh

The rebel-run al-Masirah satellite television says two airstrikes hit the Houthi-held Red Sea island of Kamaran, while a third hit Qanawis district, 55 kilometers (34 miles) northwest of the port city of Hodeida.

The station also reports airstrikes in the province of Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia.

Al-Masirah blames Saudi Arabia for the strikes, but doesn’t provide further details.

The Iran-backed rebels also say they shot down a Saudi drone over the Houthi stronghold province of Saada, which is in northern Yemen on the border with Saudi Arabia.

There is no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.

The strikes came hours after Saudi Arabia sounded air raid sirens in the capital, Riyadh, and residents heard explosions.

The Houthis also said they fired a ballistic missile toward King Khalid International Airport, which has been hammered by a string of deadly attacks in recent days.