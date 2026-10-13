Former hostages, relatives of victims demand Netanyahu release full transcripts from October 7

A group of former hostages and relatives of victims of October 7 demand that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu releases the full transcripts, recordings and protocols or meetings and discussions from that morning and the period before.

The demand comes after Netanyahu’s former military secretary alleged that the premier presented an incomplete account of the events surrounding the Hamas-led attack, and that the prime minister’s chief of staff sought to alter an official record.

Additionally, it was reported Sunday that police have evidence that Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, improperly removed some 30 classified records of security discussions from the Prime Minister’s Office, allegedly in an effort to shape the narrative surrounding the failures leading up to Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre.

“Recent investigations raise serious suspicions regarding the falsification of official documents and the tampering with evidence,” the families say in a statement.

“We will not accept that the truth about the gravest failure in the history of the State of Israel remains locked in a safe — hidden, distorted, and replaced by a version designed to serve those whose accountability is under scrutiny,” they say.

“This includes the alleged falsification of official documents, the selective release of partial minutes — creating a misleading impression of what was said, what was known, and what was decided — and the concealment of original recordings,” they say.