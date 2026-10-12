Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026

Man shot dead in suspected feud between families in Bedouin town of Segev Shalom

12 October 2026, 11:06 pm
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A man aged around 20 has been shot dead in the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom in the northern Negev, police say.

A second man, aged 38, is moderately injured in the incident.

The incident is said to be a suspected feud between families.

It comes amid an extended crime epidemic in Israel’s Arab community.

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