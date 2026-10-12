Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 12, 2026
Man shot dead in suspected feud between families in Bedouin town of Segev Shalom
A man aged around 20 has been shot dead in the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom in the northern Negev, police say.
A second man, aged 38, is moderately injured in the incident.
The incident is said to be a suspected feud between families.
It comes amid an extended crime epidemic in Israel’s Arab community.
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