Trump says Yemen’s Houthis are ‘behaving very badly,’ may ask Erdogan to intervene

US President Donald Trump says Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control vast swaths of Yemen are “behaving very badly” in the conflict with a Saudi-backed coalition.

The group has recently escalated attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The Houthis launched attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport in recent days, killing 13 people, wounding more than 300, and closing the skies above the Saudi capital.

Trump tells reporters that he “might” ask Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to intervene and support Saudi interests.

“President Erdogan, I think, would do as I ask,” Trump says.