Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Trump: I ‘haven’t even thought’ about endorsing in Israeli election, but may do so
Asked why he hasn’t made an endorsement in Israel’s October 27 election, US President Donald Trump says he hasn’t thought about doing so, but that could change.
“We haven’t even thought about it. I may be doing something,” he says at a press gaggle.
Trump has remained coy when asked in the past about whether he will make an endorsement in the closely fought race.
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