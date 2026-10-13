Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Trump: I ‘haven’t even thought’ about endorsing in Israeli election, but may do so

Today, 7:11 pm
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US President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One, October 13, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One, October 13, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Asked why he hasn’t made an endorsement in Israel’s October 27 election, US President Donald Trump says he hasn’t thought about doing so, but that could change.

“We haven’t even thought about it. I may be doing something,” he says at a press gaggle.

Trump has remained coy when asked in the past about whether he will make an endorsement in the closely fought race.

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