Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

IDF Home Front Command expands public awareness campaign on danger of unexploded ordnance

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 1:07 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israeli security and rescue forces evacuate injured people near the site where suspected unexploded ordnance detonated during a school trip, killing a 15-year-old student and injuring 19 others near Kibbutz Yiftah in the Ramim Ridge area, close to the Israeli border with Lebanon, October 12, 2026. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)
Israeli security and rescue forces evacuate injured people near the site where suspected unexploded ordnance detonated during a school trip, killing a 15-year-old student and injuring 19 others near Kibbutz Yiftah in the Ramim Ridge area, close to the Israeli border with Lebanon, October 12, 2026. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

The IDF Home Front Command is expanding a public awareness campaign on the danger of unexploded ordnance, following yesterday’s deadly incident, the military says.

The IDF says the Home Front Command will distribute guidelines on unexploded ordnance “in cooperation with local authorities, with an emphasis on reaching the general public.”

“The expanded awareness efforts are intended to increase public awareness of the risk and reinforce familiarity with the rules of conduct required to protect human life,” the army says.

The IDF adds that it shares in the grief of the family of 9th grader Elazar Yair Wilensky, who was killed by a remnant of a Hezbollah cluster bomb yesterday, and is continuing a “comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the incident.”

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