Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Police: Bnei Brak man arrested on suspicion of breaking into mayor’s car, stealing tablet

By Noam Lehmann Today, 9:46 pm
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Police arrest a suspect who allegedly broke into Bnei Brak Mayor Hanoch Zeibert's car and stole a tablet, October 13, 2026. (Israel Police)
Police arrest a suspect who allegedly broke into Bnei Brak Mayor Hanoch Zeibert's car and stole a tablet, October 13, 2026. (Israel Police)

Police say they arrested a man a short while ago who allegedly broke into Bnei Brak Mayor Hanoch Zeibert’s car yesterday and stole a tablet.

The suspect is a 25-year-old resident of the central Haredi city, police say.

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