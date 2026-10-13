Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Police: Bnei Brak man arrested on suspicion of breaking into mayor’s car, stealing tablet
Police say they arrested a man a short while ago who allegedly broke into Bnei Brak Mayor Hanoch Zeibert’s car yesterday and stole a tablet.
The suspect is a 25-year-old resident of the central Haredi city, police say.
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