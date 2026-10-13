Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Anti-Zionist group in Toronto announces Wikipedia editing event and training

By Luke Tress Today, 5:31 pm
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Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

A Wikipedia logo at the Wikimedia Foundation office in San Francisco, California, January 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
A Wikipedia logo at the Wikimedia Foundation office in San Francisco, California, January 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

An anti-Zionist group in Toronto announce an event to train attendees to edit Wikipedia, followed by an organized editing session.

The activist group, called Stop Art Washing, calls the event the “Free Palestine Wiki Edit-a-Thon,” and says its goal is to “populate Wikipedia entries honoring martyred Palestinian artists and exposing the Canadian Zionist backers of genocide.”

The event will include a “Wikipedia 101 session and hands-on editing,” organizers say.

“Against attempts to erase Palestinian martyrs and conceal the Imperialist perpetrators of Israel’s genocide, this Wiki Edit-a-Thon remedies the narrative, towards Palestinian liberation,” organizers say.

The event appears to violate Wikipedia regulations against “showcasing,” propaganda and promotional articles, and its rule that all content must be written from a neutral point of view.

Anti-Zionist activists have previously coordinated editing online, according to prior reports, and there was at least one anti-Israel Wikipedia “edit-a-thon” held in London in 2024.

Wikipedia has massive influence on the online information ecosystem because the platform is often a first stop for research, and because the site feeds into other platforms like search engines and artificial intelligence platforms. Pro-Israel activists have previously complained of an anti-Israel bias in the site’s content.

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