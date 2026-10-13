3 children remain in serious condition after northern border hike tragedy

Three children remain in serious condition following an explosion yesterday of unexploded Hezbollah ordnance near the Lebanon border, which killed a 15-year-old.

Ziv Medical Center says it is treating two children in serious condition, with one sedated and ventilated, and two adults in mild to moderate condition. Out of the 14 injured who arrived yesterday, 11 have been discharged.

A total of eight children were admitted to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. One is in the pediatric intensive care unit but no longer sedated or ventilated. The other seven children are in the pediatric orthopedic unit and are suffering mostly from shrapnel wounds, the hospital says.

Three children and one adult are in stable, moderate condition at Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus.