Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Netanyahu: Security chiefs didn’t wake me up on Oct. 7 because they feared ‘miscalculation’

By Lazar Berman Today, 12:23 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims that Israel’s security chiefs did not wake him up on the night of October 7, 2023, despite signs indicating a Hamas attack, because they were afraid he would cause a “miscalculation” by hitting the terror group hard.

In an interview with Channel 14, he says that the intelligence and military heads believed Hamas was carrying out a drill or preparing for a minor attack.

They saw Hamas terrorists putting Israeli SIM cards into their phones, and senior Hamas commanders heading underground, he says, but “they were locked in a conception that it was a drill, or a small thing.”

“If they had woken me up, they knew I’d have woken everybody and canceled Nova and put the air force on alert,” he goes on.

“If we wake up the prime minister, he’ll cause Hamas to attack us without meaning to,” Netanyahu asserts the security chiefs believed.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.