Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Teen to be charged with joining ISIS, planning to attack troops in Old City — police
An 18-year-old from the northern Arab city of Umm al-Fahm was arrested over the past month on suspicion of planning to attack Israeli soldiers in the Old City of Jerusalem after swearing allegiance to the Islamic State jihadist group, police and the Shin Bet say.
Officers who searched his home found “evidence and digital material that reinforce the suspicion of his support for the terrorist organization and involvement in planning the terror attack,” the agencies say in a joint statement, without specifying the method of the planned attack.
A prosecutor’s statement was filed today ahead of an indictment against the suspect on charges of membership in a terrorist organization and planning a terrorist attack, according to the statement.
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