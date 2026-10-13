Netanyahu: IDF presented plan for situation in which PA turns its weapons against Israel

The IDF presented a “powerful” plan to deal with the possibility that Palestinian Authority security forces might turn their weapons against Israel, says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
The plan was presented 10 days ago, he tells the pro-government Channel 14 talk show “The Patriots.”
If needed, he says, Israel will use “massive force.” He mentioned the possibility of the PA security forces turning their guns on Israel in a speech earlier today in the West Bank.
Netanyahu says his plan for Gaza is “simply to eliminate Hamas.” He does not elaborate on how that might be accomplished following Israel’s two-year-long war with the terror group, which began with the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught and largely ended a year ago with a ceasefire that divided Gaza between Israeli and Hamas control.
He says that he isn’t ordering the implementation of such a plan right now because the election will take place in two weeks, and he will be accused of starting a war for political reasons.
Israel, he claims, has completed 90% of the mission in its conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah, which began with the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught.
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