Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Netanyahu: IDF presented plan for situation in which PA turns its weapons against Israel

By Lazar Berman 13 October 2026, 11:27 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits for an interview on the pro-government Channel 14, October 13, 2026. (Screenshot)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits for an interview on the pro-government Channel 14, October 13, 2026. (Screenshot)

The IDF presented a “powerful” plan to deal with the possibility that Palestinian Authority security forces might turn their weapons against Israel, says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The plan was presented 10 days ago, he tells the pro-government Channel 14 talk show “The Patriots.”

If needed, he says, Israel will use “massive force.” He mentioned the possibility of the PA security forces turning their guns on Israel in a speech earlier today in the West Bank.

Netanyahu says his plan for Gaza is “simply to eliminate Hamas.” He does not elaborate on how that might be accomplished following Israel’s two-year-long war with the terror group, which began with the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught and largely ended a year ago with a ceasefire that divided Gaza between Israeli and Hamas control.

He says that he isn’t ordering the implementation of such a plan right now because the election will take place in two weeks, and he will be accused of starting a war for political reasons.

Israel, he claims, has completed 90% of the mission in its conflicts with Hamas and Hezbollah, which began with the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, onslaught.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.