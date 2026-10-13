Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

‘We might have gone too far’ in killing Iran’s leaders, we ‘don’t know who the hell we’re dealing with,’ Trump quips

Today, 9:41 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

US President Donald Trump quips at a campaign rally that the US “might have gone too far” in its campaign to assassinate Iran’s leaders during the war, because now the US doesn’t “know who the hell we’re dealing with.”

Trump made the apparently off-the-cuff remarks at a campaign rally in Ohio yesterday evening. He seemed to be speaking in a lighthearted manner and was smiling.

“They got no ships, they got no nothing, they got no leaders, even, that’s the problem,” Trump said. “We might have gone too far with the leaders because we don’t know who the hell we’re dealing with.”

Trump has made similar comments in the past.

“Nobody wants to be the president of Iran,” he says, appearing to mix up the Islamic Republic’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, who is alive and in office, with the country’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the war’s opening strikes on February 28. Khamenei’s son and successor, Mojtaba, was injured in that strike and has not been seen in public since.

“They have roll calls: ‘Who would like to be the president?’ Nobody. ‘I don’t want it,'” he says, mimicking such a scenario.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.