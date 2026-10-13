Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Houthi-run TV reports attack on Yemen oil facility after Saudi coalition evacuation order

By Reuters Today, 5:21 pm
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Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reports an attack on the Yemen Oil Company in Sanaa.

The reported attack comes shortly after the Saudi-led coalition ordered the evacuation of the facility ahead of a military operation.

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