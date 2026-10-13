Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Netanyahu vows to build new Jewish communities, farms to ensure Jewish majority in Galilee and Negev if he wins election

By Lazar Berman Today, 12:18 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that if he wins this month’s elections, he will build new Jewish communities and farms in the Galilee and in the Negev, as has been done in the West Bank.

The goal is to create a clear Jewish majority in those regions, he tells Channel 14.

He won’t be moving the Arabs out, he says, but rather “moving in residents of the center” of the country, with new transport and residential infrastructure to encourage them.

If the opposition wins, there will be “Arab autonomies” in the Galilee and Negev, claims Netanyahu.

He also claims a “miracle” has been unfolding in the West Bank, with the expansion of settlements that will ensure there is no Palestinian state. “What was going to be a Palestinian state won’t rise,” he says, unless he loses power.

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