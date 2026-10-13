Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Saudi employee arrested for allegedly hiding bug in OpenAI office
A Saudi employee of OpenAI was arrested after an investigation found they had secretly planted a recording device in one of its San Francisco offices, the tech company and federal prosecutors say.
“We discovered a sophisticated recording device that was hidden inside one of our offices” and “referred the matter to the FBI,” OpenAI tells AFP in a statement.
OpenAI’s security team found the device late last month, and the employee, a Saudi national, was arrested on October 9, the US Justice Department says.
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