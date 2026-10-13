Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Saudi employee arrested for allegedly hiding bug in OpenAI office

By AFP Today, 11:57 pm
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The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the ChatGPT home Screen, March 17, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the ChatGPT home Screen, March 17, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

A Saudi employee of OpenAI was arrested after an investigation found they had secretly planted a recording device in one of its San Francisco offices, the tech company and federal prosecutors say.

“We discovered a sophisticated recording device that was hidden inside one of our offices” and “referred the matter to the FBI,” OpenAI tells AFP in a statement.

OpenAI’s security team found the device late last month, and the employee, a Saudi national, was arrested on October 9, the US Justice Department says.

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