Saudi employee arrested for allegedly hiding bug in OpenAI office

A Saudi employee of OpenAI was arrested after an investigation found they had secretly planted a recording device in one of its San Francisco offices, the tech company and federal prosecutors say.

“We discovered a sophisticated recording device that was hidden inside one of our offices” and “referred the matter to the FBI,” OpenAI tells AFP in a statement.

OpenAI’s security team found the device late last month, and the employee, a Saudi national, was arrested on October 9, the US Justice Department says.