Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026
Saudi cabinet vows Yemen’s Houthis will face ‘consequences’ for attacks
Saudi Arabia’s cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis will face “consequences” for their repeated attacks on the kingdom, Saudi state media reports.
Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.
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