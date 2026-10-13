Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Saudi cabinet vows Yemen’s Houthis will face ‘consequences’ for attacks

By Reuters Today, 6:30 pm
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Saudi Arabia’s cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis will face “consequences” for their repeated attacks on the kingdom, Saudi state media reports.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report. 

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