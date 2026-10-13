Netanyahu calls for criminal investigation into those involved in his corruption prosecution

In an interview with the pro-government Channel 14, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for a criminal investigation into those involved in prosecuting him on corruption charges, including former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit, who brought the indictment, and state prosecutors Liat Ben-Ari and Yehudit Tirosh.

“This trial never should have started and should certainly end immediately,” he says on the talk show “The Patriots.”

He adds, “And I think we need to do a criminal investigation of everyone who was involved in its fabrication.”

“It is now clear,” he says, that his prosecution is “a political witch hunt.”

Netanyahu has been on trial in three corruption cases since he was indicted in January 2020. He faces charges of fraud and breach of trust in the cases known as Case 1000 and Case 2000, and charges of receiving a bribe, as well as fraud and breach of trust, in Case 4000.

Netanyahu strenuously denies any wrongdoing, and has argued that the charges against him were fabricated in an attempted political coup by his political rivals.