Flydubai’s return date up in the air as Israel, UAE said to spar over security, attack investigation

3:40 am

During NY gubernatorial debate, GOP’s Blakeman attacks incumbent Hochul over antisemitism, ties to Mamdani

By Luke Tress
Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman face off in the only scheduled debate ahead of the November New York gubernatorial election on October 13, 2026, in New York. (Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman face off in the only scheduled debate ahead of the November New York gubernatorial election on October 13, 2026, in New York. (Anna Connors/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for New York State governor, attacks incumbent Kathy Hochul for antisemitism, anti-Israel protests and her relationship with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a campaign debate.

Blakeman, the Jewish executive of Nassau County on Long Island, is trailing Hochul in polls and has courted Jewish voters.

Tonight’s debate, hosted by the NY1 news outlet, is the only debate of the campaign.

The moderators ask Blakeman about comments he reportedly made to Hasidic leaders during a private meeting when he warned that rioters in the city could burn down yeshivas and synagogues and rape women under Mamdani and Hochul.

Blakeman is asked who were the rioters he was referring to.

“They are the professional protesters that took over Columbia University, that blocked our bridges and our roadways, and the lawlessness that took place while Kathy Hochul wouldn’t protect Jewish students,” he says.

“Zohran Mamdani is an antisemite,” he adds, faulting Mamdani for scrapping the city’s use of the IHRA definition of antisemitism on his first day in office.

Hochul is a moderate, while Mamdani is further left, but the two have formed a political alliance.

“If you want to campaign with him, that’s fine, but I will tell you right now — I think Zohran Mamdani is an antisemite,” Blakeman tells Hochul. “Antisemitism is on the rise and it’s occurred under your watch and Zohran Mamdani is fueling it.”

Hochul, who is supportive of the Jewish mainstream, says that Blakeman’s warning about riots reflects a lack of confidence in the NYPD.

“I stand with the men and women in blue every day of the week,” Hochul says.

Hochul and Blakeman both express support for the police and the NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who is Jewish.

Far-left protesters and political groups, including from the Democratic Socialists of America, Mamdani’s home base, have attacked the police in recent days and called on Mamdani to fire Tisch.

The turmoil came after federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shot a man in the city last week.

The exchange is the only Jewish issue to come up during the hourlong debate.

Hochul mostly seeks to highlight Blakeman’s support for US President Donald Trump, while Blakeman repeatedly blames Hochul for illegal immigration and crime.

2:35 am

Another Delta flight from NY to Israel reportedly inspected after bomb threat

A bomb threat was called into another Delta flight from New York to Israel, the Kan public broadcaster reports, but was given the all-clear to depart after the plane was inspected by US security officials.

1:38 am

Saudi Arabia reports 4 wounded in Riyadh by debris from intercepted Houthi missiles

By AFP

Four people have been wounded in Riyadh by debris from two intercepted Houthi missiles, the Saudi civil defense agency says.

“Four people, two women, a man and a child” were injured and 15 homes were damaged, the civil defense says on X, adding the missiles were launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

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12:35 am

Flydubai’s return date up in the air as Israel, UAE said to spar over security, attack investigation

A flydubai plane takes off from Ben Gurion airport on September 30, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)
A flydubai plane takes off from Ben Gurion airport on September 30, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

It is unclear when flydubai will resume service to Tel Aviv, as Israel and the UAE are locked in a dispute over security measures as well as the investigation into the attempted terror attack last month on flydubai Flight 1073, Channel 12 news reports.

During the attack, an Omani copilot assaulted the captain and tried to crash the plane, almost all of whose passengers were Israeli. The copilot was thwarted by the captain and several Israeli passengers who subdued him.

Israel is demanding a security upgrade at the airport in Dubai, the TV network reports, including better machinery and having Shin Bet agents present on the ground. Emirati officials reportedly reject those terms.

“We won’t do what you want. You’re hurting our honor,” the report quotes unnamed Emirati sources as saying.

The dispute has led an Israeli government delegation that was set to depart for Dubai to delay its trip. In response, the UAE has said it will withhold from Israel the details of its full investigation into the attack.

Israeli sources told the Emirates that a delegation wouldn’t act as a “rubber stamp,” and expects full participation in the probe, according to Channel 12.

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