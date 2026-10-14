Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

IMF chief says Saudi attacks could have negative spillover ‘everywhere’

By AFP Today, 7:21 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

The head of the International Monetary Fund says that recent attacks on Saudi Arabia could impact people “everywhere,” as energy costs rise globally and multiple conflicts rage in the crude-rich region.

“The Saudi economy is important for the region and the world, and in that sense, these developments have potentially negative spillovers for everybody, everywhere,” Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says at a news conference during the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Bangkok.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.