Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Netanyahu reportedly worried Gur Hasidim won’t turn out to vote

Today, 9:24 pm
2 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Gur Hasidic dynasty protest outside the Beit Lid Military in central Israel, July 20, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)
Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Gur Hasidic dynasty protest outside the Beit Lid Military in central Israel, July 20, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is concerned that the Gur Hasidim, the largest and most influential Hasidic sect in Israel, do not plan to vote in the upcoming election amid anger over the failure of the Netanyahu government and the Haredi parties to secure a law exempting ultra-Orthodox youth from the military draft, Channel 12 reports.

The unsourced report says the group, which generally follows its rabbinical leaders, is unlikely to vote for United Torah Judaism, its traditional political home and a long-time ally of Netanyahu, and may instead stay home or cast protest votes for marginal parties unlikely to pass.

Former UTJ chief Yitzhak Goldknopf, a member of the sect, resigned as housing minister last year amid anger over the issue, signaling the group’s unhappiness with Netanyahu.

Gur sources confirmed to Channel 12 that there was widespread anger and said that there were no efforts to mobilize members to vote in the coming elections. The report said that there were some 30,000 potential Gur Hasidic voters.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.