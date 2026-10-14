Otzma Yehudit MK receives summons for interrogation over alleged assault on cop during West Bank riot

MK Yitzhak Kroizer, of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party, confirms he has been summoned for interrogation over his part in an October 1 West Bank riot that left two officers wounded and reportedly gave cover for the escape of a suspect in violence against Palestinians.

Police investigations chief Boaz Blatt wrote to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana earlier today requesting to summon Kroizer, who is suspected of assaulting an officer during the incident in Mitzpe Yeriho. Kroizer has claimed that he was the one who was attacked by police during the clash.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara earlier this week granted police’s request to interrogate Kroizer, who would otherwise have been shielded by parliamentary immunity.

In a video on X, Kroizer says “the political witch hunt by Boaz Blatt and Gali Baharav-Miara has crossed every line and run amok.”

He claims the interrogation was “timed” to hurt him ahead of the October 27 election.

“I’m not afraid of an interrogation,” he says. “The harsh violence that was used against me needs to be investigated.”

“All those responsible will be interrogated and brought to justice,” he adds. “When the public gives us the mandate, you’ll be the first to be brought to justice.”