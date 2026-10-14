Family of missing girl Haymanut Kasau meets for first time with Shin Bet head

The family of Haymanut Kasau, who disappeared at age 9 from an absorption center in Safed in February 2024 after her family came to Israel from Ethiopia, met for the first time today with Shin Bet chief David Zini, according to a statement from activists who are supporting the family.

The meeting lasted about an hour and took place in Zini’s office, with an activist serving as translator for Haymanut’s Amharic-speaking parents, Tesfai and Banchi, according to the statement.

“The head of the Shin Bet showed empathy for the family’s suffering, expressed interest and was open and willing to widen involvement, subject to the approval of the attorney general,” the statement says.

“I’m certain that after the meeting today, Haymanut is also the daughter of David Zini,” Haymanut’s father Tesfai is quoted as saying.

The Shin Bet confirmed in August that it was joining police’s investigation of the case, after repeated protests by the family and supporters.

The statement from the activists says the meeting also took place thanks to the “personal and official appeals” to Zini from lawmaker and Knesset faction heads.