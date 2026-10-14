Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

2 arrested in Bnei Brak for rioting outside building housing Haredi IDF program

By Noam Lehmann 14 October 2026, 11:04 pm
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Dozens of Haredi men and boys tried breaking into a Bnei Brak office building that houses Kodkod, a Defense Ministry program for ultra-Orthodox soldiers in military intelligence, footage shows.

People inside the building could be seen standing guard by the doors, as security and police scuffle with the protesters outside.

Police say they arrested two rioters at the site and have taken them into custody for interrogation.

The riot has ended, police add.

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