2 arrested in Bnei Brak for rioting outside building housing Haredi IDF program

Dozens of Haredi men and boys tried breaking into a Bnei Brak office building that houses Kodkod, a Defense Ministry program for ultra-Orthodox soldiers in military intelligence, footage shows.

People inside the building could be seen standing guard by the doors, as security and police scuffle with the protesters outside.

Police say they arrested two rioters at the site and have taken them into custody for interrogation.

The riot has ended, police add.

עשרות מפגינים חרדים מנסים לפרוץ כעת לבסיס באזור בני ברק בו משרתת יחידה טכנולוגית חרדית pic.twitter.com/sT0LmgSEAJ — דניאל גרובייס Daniel Grovais (@daniel_grovais) October 14, 2026