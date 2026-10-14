Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

US says it destroyed Iranian-affiliated vessel conducting surveillance last week

By Reuters 14 October 2026, 11:11 pm
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The US military says it destroyed an Iranian-affiliated dhow last week that it alleged was conducting surveillance and targeting US Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman.

“Crew members were safely removed prior to destruction of the dhow. Repatriation efforts are ongoing,” the US Central Command posts on X, saying the incident took place on October 6.

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