US says it destroyed Iranian-affiliated vessel conducting surveillance last week

The US military says it destroyed an Iranian-affiliated dhow last week that it alleged was conducting surveillance and targeting US Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman.

“Crew members were safely removed prior to destruction of the dhow. Repatriation efforts are ongoing,” the US Central Command posts on X, saying the incident took place on October 6.

On Oct. 6, U.S. forces destroyed an Iranian-affiliated dhow conducting surveillance and targeting U.S. Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman. Over the past seven months, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has continued to indiscriminately target thousands of civilian mariners… pic.twitter.com/99Vn5TTxVh — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 14, 2026