Report: Jet that landed in Israel before Oct. 7 carried businessmen, not Egypt’s intel chief

The private Egyptian jet that landed at Ben Gurion Airport for an hour on September 26, 2023, was not carrying Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, rather two Egyptian businessmen, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

The Atlantic had reported that the plane carried Kamel, who was in Israel to warn days before the eventual October 7 onslaught that Hamas was planning a major attack.

Bizarrely, yesterday Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that Kamel was in Israel then, but that he doesn’t know who he met with, and that he received no warning about a Hamas attack.

The plane, owned by Egyptian charter company Smart Aviation, received routine ground services in Israel by QAS after landing at 9:50 a.m., and returned without passengers at 10:57 a.m.

The names of the businessmen, who landed at the private Fattal Terminal at the airport, are known to Israeli authorities, Kan reports.