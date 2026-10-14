Netanyahu: Iran’s regime ‘must go,’ doubt it will fall before election; Trump understands threat

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates that overthrowing Iran’s regime is essential, while adding he does not expect it to fall before the upcoming election and saying US President Donald Trump “understands the threat” posed by the regime.

Asked during his Kan public broadcaster appearance whether the regime could fall before Israelis head to the polls on October 27, Netanyahu says: “No, I don’t think that’s realistic.”

“This regime must go,” he insists, warning that Iran’s leadership will continue seeking Israel’s destruction as long as it remains in power. “It’s either us or them. I’ll make sure it’s them and not us — that they’re the ones who fall.”

Netanyahu also stresses his close relationship with Trump, saying he speaks with him “all the time.”

“I don’t usually share [what’s said in private conversations], but I can tell you that he certainly understands the threat posed by this regime,” Netanyahu says.

The premier repeats an argument he has made in the past that his relationship with Trump will be critical during the remaining two years of the US president’s term, questioning whether political rival Gadi Eisenkot could work as effectively with him.