Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Yemen’s Houthis say they targeted Riyadh airport with ballistic missile
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say they targeted Riyadh’s international airport with a ballistic missile, hours after the Saudi-led coalition reported an interception of one fired toward the capital.
“The Yemeni Armed Forces… were able to target King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi enemy’s capital, Riyadh, with a ballistic missile, and the hit was accurate,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree posts on X.
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