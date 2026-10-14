Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

10-year-old boy killed in blast after dumpster fire in Beitar Illit

By Noam Lehmann Today, 7:29 pm
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Medics work the scene of a dumpster fire and explosion that killed a child in the ultra-Orthodox southern West Bank settlement of Beitar Illit on October 14, 2026. (Tzevet Hatzolah)
Medics work the scene of a dumpster fire and explosion that killed a child in the ultra-Orthodox southern West Bank settlement of Beitar Illit on October 14, 2026. (Tzevet Hatzolah)

A blast that followed a dumpster fire in the ultra-Orthodox Beitar Illit West Bank settlement a short while ago caused an object to fly out of the container and fatally hit a 10-year-old boy, according to first responders.

The boy was rushed to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in critical condition, with severe burns, and was later pronounced dead, medics say.

Firefighters have put out the flames in the settlement, the Fire and Rescue Service says.

Police say officers are working with the firefighters in Beitar Illit to investigate the incident.

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