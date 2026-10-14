Riyadh residents report hearing explosions

Residents in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, say they have heard new explosions.

The residents speak on condition of anonymity for their safety. One lives in northern Riyadh, where King Khalid International Airport is located.

The source of explosions isn’t immediately clear. The Saudi civil defense reported air raid alerts in Riyadh and Kharj province southeast of the capital.

The airport in Riyadh has been targeted several times in the past week with deadly attacks. Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen have claimed responsibility.