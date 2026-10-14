PM’s aide Urich reportedly met twice with senior Qatari official in Europe in 2024

Jonatan Urich, a senior aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reportedly met at least twice during the war in Gaza with a senior Qatari official.

According to a Channel 12 report, Urich — a key suspect in the Qatargate scandal — met at least twice in Europe in July 2024 with Ali al-Thawadi, a Qatari minister considered a close ally of the ruling emir.

One of the meetings was reportedly also attended by Srulik Einhorn and Jay Footlik, who are both also implicated in the Qatargate affair. An arrest warrant has been issued for both Einhorn and Footlik, a US citizen, but they have not set foot in Israel since.

Channel 12 publishes a purported transcript of Urich’s questioning by police in May 2025 where he admitted to the meetings in question, but said he was hazy on the details and could not recall if they took place in London, Paris or Berlin.

Urich is a key suspect in the so-called Qatargate affair, which concerns allegations that Netanyahu’s advisers did public relations work for Qatar while they were employed by the Prime Minister’s Office, including by placing pro-Qatar stories in the media. Urich also faces charges in connection with a 2024 leak of classified documents.