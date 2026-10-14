Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Netanyahu: Attack on Iran ‘not convenient’ right now, Ben Gvir won’t be defense minister in next government

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:22 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a state memorial ceremony for civilians murdered in the October 7 massacre, marking three years since the Hamas attack, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, October 5, 2026. (Olivier Fitoussi/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a state memorial ceremony for civilians murdered in the October 7 massacre, marking three years since the Hamas attack, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, October 5, 2026. (Olivier Fitoussi/POOL)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicates that he is against a US or Israeli attack on Iran in the coming days, ahead of the Israeli elections.

“In my opinion, that is not convenient for us,” he tells Army Radio.

In the past, Israel and the US have sought to downplay the likelihood of an attack on Iran in order to catch the Islamic Republic off guard.

Netanyahu also tells Army Radio that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party will not become defense minister in the next government, assuming the Netanyahu-led bloc of parties wins.

“I know he wants it, but he doesn’t decide,” says Netanyahu. “Defense will remain in Likud.”

Netanyahu very rarely gives interviews in Hebrew to Israeli media outlets.

The premier’s comments on Iran come a day after Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu had urged US President Donald Trump to renew the fighting against Iran before Israel’s October 27 election and the US midterm elections a week later, as the American leader said he would make a decision on Iran “very soon.” Trump has reportedly shifted back and forth on the issue every few days.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.