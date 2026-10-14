Netanyahu: Attack on Iran ‘not convenient’ right now, Ben Gvir won’t be defense minister in next government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicates that he is against a US or Israeli attack on Iran in the coming days, ahead of the Israeli elections.

“In my opinion, that is not convenient for us,” he tells Army Radio.

In the past, Israel and the US have sought to downplay the likelihood of an attack on Iran in order to catch the Islamic Republic off guard.

Netanyahu also tells Army Radio that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party will not become defense minister in the next government, assuming the Netanyahu-led bloc of parties wins.

“I know he wants it, but he doesn’t decide,” says Netanyahu. “Defense will remain in Likud.”

Netanyahu very rarely gives interviews in Hebrew to Israeli media outlets.

The premier’s comments on Iran come a day after Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu had urged US President Donald Trump to renew the fighting against Iran before Israel’s October 27 election and the US midterm elections a week later, as the American leader said he would make a decision on Iran “very soon.” Trump has reportedly shifted back and forth on the issue every few days.