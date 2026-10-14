Herzog arrives in Azerbaijan to speak at regional peace conference

President Isaac Herzog lands in Azerbaijan to deliver an address at tomorrow’s Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia summit in Baku.

Israel is a founding member of the 28-member peace-building organization, as are regional powers like Iran, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt and the UAE.

World powers China and Russia are also CICA members, while the US is an observer state.

According to the President’s Residence, Herzog will hold meetings with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, as well as other world leaders.

Baku has maintained close relations with Israel and has been a key regional partner to Jerusalem in recent years. Israel, which is very reliant on Azerbaijani oil, is a major arms supplier to Baku.

According to multiple reports, Azerbaijan has hosted Israeli troops for operations against Iran, with which it shares a border.