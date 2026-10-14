During NY gubernatorial debate, GOP’s Blakeman attacks incumbent Hochul over antisemitism, ties to Mamdani

Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for New York State governor, attacks incumbent Kathy Hochul for antisemitism, anti-Israel protests and her relationship with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a campaign debate.

Blakeman, the Jewish executive of Nassau County on Long Island, is trailing Hochul in polls and has courted Jewish voters.

Tonight’s debate, hosted by the NY1 news outlet, is the only debate of the campaign.

The moderators ask Blakeman about comments he reportedly made to Hasidic leaders during a private meeting when he warned that rioters in the city could burn down yeshivas and synagogues and rape women under Mamdani and Hochul.

Blakeman is asked who were the rioters he was referring to.

“They are the professional protesters that took over Columbia University, that blocked our bridges and our roadways, and the lawlessness that took place while Kathy Hochul wouldn’t protect Jewish students,” he says.

“Zohran Mamdani is an antisemite,” he adds, faulting Mamdani for scrapping the city’s use of the IHRA definition of antisemitism on his first day in office.

Hochul is a moderate, while Mamdani is further left, but the two have formed a political alliance.

“If you want to campaign with him, that’s fine, but I will tell you right now — I think Zohran Mamdani is an antisemite,” Blakeman tells Hochul. “Antisemitism is on the rise and it’s occurred under your watch and Zohran Mamdani is fueling it.”

Hochul, who is supportive of the Jewish mainstream, says that Blakeman’s warning about riots reflects a lack of confidence in the NYPD.

“I stand with the men and women in blue every day of the week,” Hochul says.

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Hochul and Blakeman both express support for the police and the NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who is Jewish.

Far-left protesters and political groups, including from the Democratic Socialists of America, Mamdani’s home base, have attacked the police in recent days and called on Mamdani to fire Tisch.

The turmoil came after federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shot a man in the city last week.

The exchange is the only Jewish issue to come up during the hourlong debate.

Hochul mostly seeks to highlight Blakeman’s support for US President Donald Trump, while Blakeman repeatedly blames Hochul for illegal immigration and crime.