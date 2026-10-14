Publisher says Sally Rooney books cannot be sold in UK due to Palestine Action ban

Irish author Sally Rooney can no longer sell her books in the UK because of her support for the activist group Palestine Action, which is proscribed by London, says her publisher Faber.

“Current legislation in the UK has led to circumstances where Faber cannot pass on UK earnings to Sally Rooney for her work… As such, and in full agreement with Sally, we have taken the decision that we can no longer supply her works in the UK in any format,” Faber says in a statement on its website.