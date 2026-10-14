Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Colombia opens embassy in Jerusalem, becoming tenth country to do so

By Nava Freiberg Today, 1:40 pm
2 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and his Colombian counterpart Omar Bula Escobar (center) open Colombia’s embassy in Jerusalem, alongside Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion (right), September 14, 2026. (Rafi Ben Hakoon/GPO)
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and his Colombian counterpart Omar Bula Escobar (center) open Colombia’s embassy in Jerusalem, alongside Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion (right), September 14, 2026. (Rafi Ben Hakoon/GPO)

Colombia opens its embassy in Jerusalem, with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and visiting Colombian foreign minister Omar Bula Escobar hailing the latest move in restoring the countries’ diplomatic relations.

“Today, we are taking a concrete step toward restoring diplomatic relations between us — relations that should never have been severed. Israel is a strategic partner — it always has been, and from now on, it will be even more so,” Escobar says in a Foreign Ministry readout.

Sa’ar similarly hails the move, calling it “a recognition of the simple political fact that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital.”

Colombia’s new right-wing president Abelardo de la Espriella announced his intention to open the embassy following his election months ago, saying the two countries would have a relationship “like never before” once he takes office.

Bogota’s relations with Jerusalem nosedived under Colombia’s first-ever leftist government, led by president Gustavo Petro, an ardent critic of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, before de la Espriella’s election renewed ties.

Colombia is the tenth country to open an embassy in Jerusalem, alongside the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Fiji, Somaliland and Nauru. Other countries — including Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia — have embassy branches in the capital.

Most nations’ embassies in Israel are in Tel Aviv, with countries arguing Jerusalem’s standing can only be decided as part of a final status agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, who claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Israel took control of East Jerusalem — which includes the Old City and its holy sites — from Jordan during the 1967 Six Day War. Israel annexed the territory in 1980 and considers the entire city its capital.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.