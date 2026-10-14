Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Reports: Palestinian farmer suffers head injury in settler attack during olive harvest
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that a Palestinian farmer sustained a head injury after being hit by stones thrown by settlers near the village of Beita, south of Nablus.
Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported a separate incident in the same area in which it treated a 17-year-old who was injured in an attack by settlers. No further details are given.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Gaza committee signs MOU with German aid group to support Strip’s ‘recovery and reconstruction’
- Dublin hotel canceled 70-room booking for antisemitism conference, asked if event linked to IDF, Jewish leader charges
- Ex-Shin Bet chief files defamation suit against Netanyahu, lists warnings given prior to Oct. 7
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here