Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Reports: Palestinian farmer suffers head injury in settler attack during olive harvest

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 1:37 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that a Palestinian farmer sustained a head injury after being hit by stones thrown by settlers near the village of Beita, south of Nablus.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported a separate incident in the same area in which it treated a 17-year-old who was injured in an attack by settlers. No further details are given.

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