Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Katz says IDF will capture more of south Lebanon if Hezbollah ‘joins Iran in an attack on Israel’

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 1:46 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Defense Minister Israel Katz arrives at the Western Wall during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in Jerusalem’s Old City, September 28, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/ Flash90)
Defense Minister Israel Katz arrives at the Western Wall during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in Jerusalem’s Old City, September 28, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/ Flash90)

Defense Minister Israel Katz threatens to capture additional territory in southern Lebanon if Hezbollah “joins Iran in an attack on Israel.”

Katz is known for his outspoken remarks, and there has been an increase in such comments in recent weeks, ahead of the October 27 election.

“If Hezbollah joins Iran in an attack on Israel, it will be dealt a heavy blow and lose additional territory in southern Lebanon, in the areas of Nabatieh and the Litani, which will become part of Israel’s permanent security zone,” the defense minister says during a visit to the IDF’s southern Lebanon buffer zone this morning.

Katz says “the IDF is prepared to carry out the ground offensive,” and that the Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh, “will also be evacuated, and its terror infrastructure will be struck, and more than one million Shiites will become displaced in Lebanon.”

“Nasrallah destroyed Lebanon’s Shiite community before he was eliminated, and Naim Qassem could annihilate it completely, until he too is eliminated,” he adds.

Last night, Katz said at an event that “we are identifying attempts by our enemies, led by Iran and its proxies, to carry out attacks that will influence the results of the election in Israel.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.