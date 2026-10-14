Katz says IDF will capture more of south Lebanon if Hezbollah ‘joins Iran in an attack on Israel’

Defense Minister Israel Katz threatens to capture additional territory in southern Lebanon if Hezbollah “joins Iran in an attack on Israel.”

Katz is known for his outspoken remarks, and there has been an increase in such comments in recent weeks, ahead of the October 27 election.

“If Hezbollah joins Iran in an attack on Israel, it will be dealt a heavy blow and lose additional territory in southern Lebanon, in the areas of Nabatieh and the Litani, which will become part of Israel’s permanent security zone,” the defense minister says during a visit to the IDF’s southern Lebanon buffer zone this morning.

Katz says “the IDF is prepared to carry out the ground offensive,” and that the Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh, “will also be evacuated, and its terror infrastructure will be struck, and more than one million Shiites will become displaced in Lebanon.”

“Nasrallah destroyed Lebanon’s Shiite community before he was eliminated, and Naim Qassem could annihilate it completely, until he too is eliminated,” he adds.

Last night, Katz said at an event that “we are identifying attempts by our enemies, led by Iran and its proxies, to carry out attacks that will influence the results of the election in Israel.”