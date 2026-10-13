Flydubai’s return date up in the air as Israel, UAE said to spar over security, attack investigation

It is unclear when flydubai will resume service to Tel Aviv, as Israel and the UAE are locked in a dispute over security measures as well as the investigation into the attempted terror attack last month on flydubai Flight 1073, Channel 12 news reports.

During the attack, an Omani copilot assaulted the captain and tried to crash the plane, almost all of whose passengers were Israeli. The copilot was thwarted by the captain and several Israeli passengers who subdued him.

Israel is demanding a security upgrade at the airport in Dubai, the TV network reports, including better machinery and having Shin Bet agents present on the ground. Emirati officials reportedly reject those terms.

“We won’t do what you want. You’re hurting our honor,” the report quotes unnamed Emirati sources as saying.

The dispute has led an Israeli government delegation that was set to depart for Dubai to delay its trip. In response, the UAE has said it will withhold from Israel the details of its full investigation into the attack.

Israeli sources told the Emirates that a delegation wouldn’t act as a “rubber stamp,” and expects full participation in the probe, according to Channel 12.