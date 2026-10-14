Herzog discusses ‘strengthening Abraham Accords’ with Bahraini FM in Azerbaijan

President Isaac Herzog meets in Baku, Azerbaijan, with the Bahraini foreign minister.

According to Herzog’s office, he spoke with Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani about “the importance of strengthening the Abraham Accords to expand the circle of peace and cooperation in the region.”

Herzog emphasizes the “great importance” of the relationship between the countries and Israel.

Israel and Bahrain normalized relations under the Abraham Accords in 2020, although ties were strained during the war on Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 attack.

Herzog is slated to address tomorrow’s Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia summit in Baku.