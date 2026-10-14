Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

France’s Macron to visit Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain and Qatar next week

By Reuters Today, 8:41 pm
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France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 22, 2026. (AP/Seth Wenig)
France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 22, 2026. (AP/Seth Wenig)

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar to meet their leaders from October 19 to October 21, his office says.

He plans to discuss the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on energy prices, the statement adds.

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