Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026
France’s Macron to visit Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain and Qatar next week
French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar to meet their leaders from October 19 to October 21, his office says.
He plans to discuss the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on energy prices, the statement adds.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Netanyahu sidesteps question on Urich’s alleged Qatar ties, says aide had no access to security briefings
- PM’s aide Urich reportedly met twice with senior Qatari official in Europe in 2024
- Disputing Bar’s claims, Netanyahu cites pre-Oct. 7 Shin Bet report on Gaza calm, vows to revive comptroller probe
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