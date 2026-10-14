Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Saudi Arabia postpones exhibition tennis tournament after Houthi attacks
The chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority says that the exhibition Six Kings Slam tennis tournament has been postponed for logistical reasons, after Yemen’s Houthis carried out several deadly attacks on the kingdom.
“The Six Kings Slam tournament has been postponed due to logistical reasons and will now take place on December 27,” writes Turki Alalshikh on X, sharing a statement from the Riyadh Season entertainment program.
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