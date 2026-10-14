Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

EU aviation safety agency eases Jordan airspace warning

By Reuters Today, 5:36 pm
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The European Union Aviation Safety Agency says that it now recommends airlines take potential risks into account when flying in Jordanian airspace, easing earlier guidance that advised carriers to avoid the airspace altogether.

The conflict zone information bulletin on Jordan was, however, extended until November 16, it says on its website.

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