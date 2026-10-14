Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Three fishermen injured in apparent drone incident off southern Iran, authorities say
Three fishermen were injured after a fishing boat was struck in an incident involving an unidentified drone near Sirik in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province, the provincial governor’s office says, according to Tasnim news agency.
Tasnim cites local sources as saying a fishing boat was hit in what they described as an attack by a US drone, although Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed the circumstances of the incident or who was responsible.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Deri says Shas won’t join next government unless Haredi draft exemptions are enshrined in law
- Woman said killed in strike on Gaza City residential building; IDF says terrorist targeted
- In late post marking anniversary of release of all living hostages, PM fumbles message with claim that slain came home too
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