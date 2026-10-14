Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Three fishermen injured in apparent drone incident off southern Iran, authorities say

By Reuters Today, 11:44 am
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Three fishermen were injured after a fishing boat was struck in an incident involving an unidentified drone near Sirik in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province, the provincial governor’s office says, according to Tasnim news agency.

Tasnim cites local sources as saying a fishing boat was hit in what they described as an attack by a US drone, although Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed the circumstances of the incident or who was responsible.

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