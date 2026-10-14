Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Trump threatens that US ‘going to do a number’ on Iran

Today, 4:48 am
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US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center, October 13, 2026, in Wasilla, Alaska. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center, October 13, 2026, in Wasilla, Alaska. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

US President Donald Trump issues a fresh threat against Iran while campaigning in Alaska.

“Wait until you see what we do to Iran. We’re going to do a number,” he says. “We sort of had it. You know, we’ve had it.”

He also says: “If you want to see trouble, let [Iran] have a nuclear weapon… That’ll be real trouble.”

He adds that increased oil prices due to the war with Iran are “a small price to pay for stopping them from having a nuclear weapon.”

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