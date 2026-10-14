Trump threatens that US ‘going to do a number’ on Iran

US President Donald Trump issues a fresh threat against Iran while campaigning in Alaska.

“Wait until you see what we do to Iran. We’re going to do a number,” he says. “We sort of had it. You know, we’ve had it.”

Trump: Oh, wait until you see what we do to Iran. We're going to do a number. We sort of had it. You know we've had it. pic.twitter.com/iCeLL3AyjU — Acyn (@Acyn) October 14, 2026

He also says: “If you want to see trouble, let [Iran] have a nuclear weapon… That’ll be real trouble.”

He adds that increased oil prices due to the war with Iran are “a small price to pay for stopping them from having a nuclear weapon.”